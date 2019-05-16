VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Seven Vietnamese alleged sex workers detained in Malaysia raid

By Nguyen Quy   May 16, 2019 | 07:31 am GMT+7
Seven Vietnamese alleged sex workers detained in Malaysia raid
Police officers in Malaysia arrested seven Vietnamese women following a raid at a reflexology center, May 14, 2019. Photo by AFP

A raid on a Malaysian reflexology center has uncovered a prostitution ring and seven Vietnamese women have been detained.

Malaysian news agency Bernama reported that the police raid, which took place Tuesday night in Puchong, also saw two Malaysian men, believed to be customers, arrested.

The report cited investigators as saying the reflexology center, which was found to be operating without a valid license, would screen customers before they were allowed to enter in order to avoid detection by local authorities.

Customers were charged around RM160 ($38) for sex services, an officer said, adding that the two men and seven Vietnamese women were taken to the Serdang district police headquarters for further investigation.

Several Vietnamese women have been caught in recent raids by Malaysian authorities on entertainment centers, massage parlors and night clubs.

Last week, 11 Vietnamese were among 20 foreign women detained as Malaysian immigration officers raided a Penang entertainment center. Earlier this month, Malaysian authorities captured 184 foreign women, including four Vietnamese, for allegedly working illegally and offering sexual services in Kuala Lumpur.

In recent years, Vietnamese workers, mainly women, have visited neighboring countries like Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia and stayed on to work illegally.

Many have been caught, detained and deported.

Related News:
Tags: prostitution raid Vietnamese women reflexology center sex workers
 
Read more
Chinese police rescue 11 Vietnamese women from human trafficking gang

Chinese police rescue 11 Vietnamese women from human trafficking gang

HCMC drug ring distributing meth in Vung Tau busted

HCMC drug ring distributing meth in Vung Tau busted

Economists slam long Lunar New Year holidays, suggest seven-day cap

Economists slam long Lunar New Year holidays, suggest seven-day cap

Former CEOs of state-owned firms arrested for embezzlement

Former CEOs of state-owned firms arrested for embezzlement

Hue authorities decide South Korean naked man statue to be installed in park

Hue authorities decide South Korean naked man statue to be installed in park

Sugar mill polluter in chief of Mekong Delta river

Sugar mill polluter in chief of Mekong Delta river

Vietnamese tech company chief, accomplices probed for cross-border smuggling

Vietnamese tech company chief, accomplices probed for cross-border smuggling

 
go to top