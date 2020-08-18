Seven more people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Vietnam

A medic in Hanoi takes blood sample from a woman returning from Da Nang for coronavirus testing, July 31, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Tat Dinh.

Patients 977 and 978 are both men aged 46 who visited a beef restaurant in Hai Duong Town, the capital of the namesake northern province, that has now become a hotspot linked to 12 known cases.

The first infected person found there was on August 12, its security guard, 63, whose source of infection is yet to be identified.

Patient 979 is a 33-year-old woman in Tay Ho District, Hanoi, who visited Da Nang from July 22 to 25. After the central city became the Covid-19 epicenter, her samples were taken for testing and the results came back positive on Monday.

Patient 980, 37, returned to Vietnam from the Philippines on a repatriation flight that landed in the southern city of Can Tho on August 15. She had to go straight to a quarantine camp where she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Patients 981-983 are people aged 15-90 in Quang Nam Province bordering Da Nang, who got infected from the outbreak in the city.

With the seven, Vietnam’s Covid-19 count has risen to 983, including 492 active cases and 24 deaths.

Since July 25, when local transmission returned after three months, 505 people have been diagnosed with the disease in 15 cities and provinces, including 11 each in Hanoi and HCMC.

Most infections so far are linked to the outbreak in Da Nang, which has 350 cases.

The global Covid-19 death toll has topped 776,700.