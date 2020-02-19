VnExpress International
Seven culprits in the dog box after canine theft

By Phan Anh   February 19, 2020 | 08:30 pm GMT+7
Members of a dog theft gang are arrested by police of central Thanh Hoa Province, September 2019. Photo courtesy of Thanh Hoa Police.

Jail terms of between 26 and 30 months were handed to seven suspects in central Thanh Hoa Province for stealing dozens of dogs.

Le Thi Phuong, 35, the mastermind, was jailed for 30 months at the Monday trial.

Dogs were stolen and sold to Phuong at VND45,000-VND50,000 ($1.93-$2.15) per kilogram since last year. The kingpin used her own home as base and provided tools like tape, wire and bags to aid the thefts.

According to the indictment, the gang stole 21 dogs, totaling around 253 kg and worth around VND17.71 million ($760), all sold to Phuong last September.

At the time of arrest, however, media reports said police found 51 dogs and the gang admitted to having stolen thousands since the beginning of last year, totaling around 100 tonnes. Dozens of dogs were subsequently reunited with their owners, while those who didn’t were either temporarily taken care of by police or taken to dog rescue centers for adoption.

Vietnam consumes an estimated five million dogs a year, second only to China's 20 million. Many dogs cooked at restaurants are stolen pets sold to small, unregulated abattoirs.

Dog theft is treated as a crime only when a canine is valued at more than VND2 million ($86). There's no law against trading dog meat.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Thanh Hoa dog theft dog meat dogs animal rights dog meat trade
 
