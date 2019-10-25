Senior education officials jailed for power abuse in high school exam fraud

Former deputy director of the Department of Education and Training of the northern Ha Giang Province Trieu Thi Chinh is at court for involving in an exam fraud, October 25, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Du.

Former deputy director of the Department of Education and Training of the northern province, Trieu Thi Chinh, was sentenced to two years in prison.

Pham Van Khuong, another deputy director of Ha Giang’s education department, received a one-year suspended sentence.

Nguyen Thanh Hoai, former head of the Testing and Quality Assurance unit under Ha Giang's education department, was sentenced to eight years in prison. Vu Trong Luong, former deputy head of the Testing and Quality Assurance unit, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Le Thi Dung, former deputy head of the education team of the Internal Political Security Department, was sentenced to two years in prison.

They were charged with abusing power for personal gains.

The exam fraud scandal, which spanned three northern provinces of Ha Giang, Hoa Binh and Son La, has seen numerous officials arrested or disciplined for their involvement.

Investigations revealed that over 200 students taking their exams in the three provinces had had their results altered. Dozens of students from top universities have been expelled or have voluntarily dropped out after their scores were corrected.

In Vietnam, high school exams are considered by many families the most stressful event of year as their results usually decide their children's career and future paths.