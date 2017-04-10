See how Vietnam has changed through the eyes of Google Earth

Google has updated its Earth Engine Timelapse that shows how landscapes have changed in just 32 years.
With 5 million satellite images taken over the past three decades by five different satellites, Timelapse allows you to zoom in on any corner of the world and see what has happened to that area over the period.
Let’s see how Vietnam has changed.
Hanoi
The capital city has expanded and more buildings have gone up, especially along the banks of the Red River.
Da Nang
The fast pace of urbanization has turned Da Nang from a fishing town into one of the biggest and most modern cities in Vietnam.
Hoi An
Rising sea levels have washed away beaches in Hoi An, and the serious erosion at Cua Dai Beach can easily be seen from the satellite images.
Da Lat
A lot of trees have disappeared from in the Central Highlands city over the past three decades.
Ho Chi Minh City
The southern hub has been rushing to develop, explaining why many green areas have vanished to make way for buildings and roads.