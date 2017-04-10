See how Vietnam has changed through the eyes of Google Earth

Google has updated its Earth Engine Timelapse that shows how landscapes have changed in just 32 years.

With 5 million satellite images taken over the past three decades by five different satellites, Timelapse allows you to zoom in on any corner of the world and see what has happened to that area over the period.

Let’s see how Vietnam has changed.

Hanoi

The capital city has expanded and more buildings have gone up, especially along the banks of the Red River.

Da Nang

The fast pace of urbanization has turned Da Nang from a fishing town into one of the biggest and most modern cities in Vietnam.

Hoi An