Security beefed up as Da Nang prepares to welcome world leaders for APEC Summit

By Nguyen Dong, Duc Dong   November 9, 2017 | 11:39 am GMT+7

Vietnam's central coastal city has stationed 3,000 security personnel on the streets and at major venues.

Bomb squad officers at Da Nang International Airport.
Guests line up for security checks at the Vietnam Business Summit on Tuesday. APEC Leaders’ Week opened on Monday and is scheduled to welcome between 12,000-14,000 delegates, including politicians and businesspeople.
Body scans are mandatory for all participants.
Da Nang has invested in the most modern security equipment available for the event. This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the regional meeting after 2006.
Armed guards have been stationed at all of the venues.
A security agent from the Taiwanese delegation. Each participating economy has brought its own security officers.
Son Tra Peninsula, which will host the Leaders’ Meeting this Saturday, has been shut down to all travelers except for APEC delegates. The summit's most important meeting will gather leaders from the 21 member economies, including Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.
Officers are on guard outside the meeting halls come rain or shine.
Police tanks are also standing by.
Health services are just one call away.
Da Nang has stationed nearly 3,000 crime, fire and traffic police to ensure security at the event.
