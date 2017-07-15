VnExpress International
Second storm of the season en route to central Vietnam

By Pham Huong   July 15, 2017 | 12:24 pm GMT+7

Tropical storm Talas is expected to make landfall on Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh on Monday.

A tropical low pressure system has strengthened into tropical storm Talas on Saturday.

As of 1 p.m. on Saturday, Talas, the second storm of the season, was near Hoang Sa (Paracel) Islands with the fastest wind speed of 75 kilometers (47 miles) per hour.

By Sunday afternoon, Talas is forecast to be 320 kilometers from the coast of Nam Dinh to Nghe An provinces with maximum wind speed unchanged.

On Monday, Talas is expected to reach the waters of Nam Dinh to Ha Tinh while maintaining its wind speed. It will subsequently make landfall in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh, where it will weaken to a tropical depression. 

The entire northern and central regions are expected to experience heavy rains from July 16-18. Hanoi, which doesn't lie on the storm's path, will also experience heavy rains with high risk of flooding. 

The first tropical storm of 2017 formed on June 11 in the East Sea, the Vietnamese reference for the South China Sea, and made landfall in China. 

Weather forecasters in Vietnam predicted a particularly stormy typhoon season this year, with 13-15 typhoons and tropical depressions expected to develop over the East Sea. Three to four are likely to make landfall in central Vietnam.

Last year, 10 typhoons and tropical depressions developed over the East Sea, among which four of the typhoons and two tropical depressions hit Vietnam's mainland.

