Scammers impersonate Catholic clergy to con worshippers in HCMC

Sagon Notre Dame Cathedral under restoration. The sign in front of the cathedral reads "under construction". Photo by VnExpress/Huu Cong

A group of scam artists have been impersonating a high-ranking member of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City in an attempt to con people out of money, according to a statement issued by the church on March 27.

The group has been using the name of Father General Representative Inhaxio Ho Van Xuan to raise funds for restoration work at Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral, the notice said.

The archdiocese affirmed that apart from a letter issued by Archbishop Paul Bui Van Doc in 2015, no other donation requests have been made. Father Xuan has never sent any written letters or emails to anyone asking for donations, it added.

“A woman from this group of scammers is claiming to represent Father Ho Van Xuan and asking for money from dioceses and benefactors. Father Xuan has confirmed that he has not authorized this woman, nor anyone else, to represent him,” said the notice.

The archdiocese has advised bishops, priests and lay people to remain vigilant to avoid being scammed.