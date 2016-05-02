Sample tests show coastal waters safe: government

Water sample is taken in Ha Tinh for analysis. Photo by VnExpress

The VEA, under the management of Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, has ordered Environmental Monitoring Center and local agencies to check the coastal water in the provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien – Hue.

On April 29, Centers for Monitoring and environmental engineering have taken sampled coastal waters to review the concentration of chemical substances, which came from three to six different locations, mostly from the beaches.

The results, announced on May 1, showed that all parameters are within the permitted limits, according to the national technical standards for the quality of sea water that are required for sports and recreation activities.

Since early April, about 70 tons of sea fish in the 4 provinces of Ha Tinh , Quang Binh , Quang Tri and Thua Thien - Hue province have died en masse from unknown cause. On April 27, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has come up with two major hypotheses to explain the mass fish deaths.

One is the toxic chemical released by human activities. Another is an abnormal natural phenomenon which causes the algae in water to bloom, commonly known as the “red tide”.

The Prime Minister has urged the ministries to find the exact cause of the mass fish kills while estimating the damage caused and proposing support policies for affected households.