Sailor returning from Malaysia stages Covid-19 recovery in nine days

A medic works with a machine during the process of testing samples for Covid-19 at a laboratory of the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Ho Chi Minh City, April 10, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The sailor, a resident of the southern beach town of Vung Tau, returned May 30 from Malaysia aboard the Pacific Vung Tau, and was quarantined on arrival. He was confirmed Covid-19 positive on June 11.

He tested negative for the novel coronavirus several times during the treatment and his health condition remained stable without fever, coughing or difficulty in breathing. He will be quarantined and closely monitored for the next 14 days.

Saturday marked a day no new coronavirus infections, keeping the country’s tally at 349. Of these, 327 have recovered and 22 are being treated at various hospitals. Most of the patients are in stable health. Two patients have tested negative once and four have done so twice.

Nearly 10,000 people entering the country from pandemic areas are in quarantine - 162 in hospitals, 9,000 at centralized quarantine centers and the rest at home.

Vietnam has gone over two months without community transmission of the virus, prompting the government to discuss gradually easing of the entry ban for visitors from China, Japan and South Korea.

The nation continues to repatriate citizens stuck abroad amid travel restrictions and border closures at home. On Friday, 309 Vietnamese citizens from Angola flew home on a Vietnam Airlines flight and were quarantined in the northern province of Quang Ninh on arrival.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected 213 countries and territories around the world, with more than 462,500 deaths reported so far.