VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigoneers struggle to survive in burning heat

By Duy Tran   May 6, 2016 | 07:54 am GMT+7

Saigon is going through an intense heat wave with temperatures up to 39 degrees C (102 degrees F).

saigoneers-struggle-to-survive-in-burning-heat

The South Meteorological Station said that temperatures usually peak between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., but the city stays baking until 7 p.m.
saigoneers-struggle-to-survive-in-burning-heat-1

It is normal to see people wrapped up like ninjas.
saigoneers-struggle-to-survive-in-burning-heat-2

Nguyen Van Mon, a motorcycle taxi driver said: "It's so hot that I feel dizzy. Since this morning, I've drunk three liters of water."
saigoneers-struggle-to-survive-in-burning-heat-3

A construction worker told VnExpress: "I have to try my best to cope with the severe heat though some of my fellow workers have been off sick."
saigoneers-struggle-to-survive-in-burning-heat-4

The meteorological station added that the UV index is at dangerous levels, hovering around nine or ten.
saigoneers-struggle-to-survive-in-burning-heat-5

Many shops and restaurants spray water onto surrounding roads to cool things down.
saigoneers-struggle-to-survive-in-burning-heat-6

Roads covered by leafy canopies have become an ideal shelter for employees to take a noon break under.
saigoneers-struggle-to-survive-in-burning-heat-7

Le Huy, a delivery man, said: "During hot days, it feels like you're in an air-conditioned room every time you enter shady roads."
saigoneers-struggle-to-survive-in-burning-heat-8

The heat wave in Saigon and other southern provinces is expected to last until the end of May.
Tags: heat high temperature climate change Saigon
 
Read more
Airport guard fined $450 for punching Chinese passenger

Airport guard fined $450 for punching Chinese passenger

14-year-old girl slaps classmate 50 times in shocking school bullying incident

14-year-old girl slaps classmate 50 times in shocking school bullying incident

Bacteria released in Vietnam blocks mosquitoes from transmitting Zika -Brazilian study

Bacteria released in Vietnam blocks mosquitoes from transmitting Zika -Brazilian study

Vietnam asks Japan for vessels to strengthen coastguard

Vietnam asks Japan for vessels to strengthen coastguard

Vietnamese firm proposes ambitious $1.1bln plan for Red River power plants, man-made waterway

Vietnamese firm proposes ambitious $1.1bln plan for Red River power plants, man-made waterway

More fish found dead at aquatic farms

More fish found dead at aquatic farms

Freshwater fish found dead in Thanh Hoa river

Freshwater fish found dead in Thanh Hoa river

Vietnamese government to refrain from administratively managing economy

Vietnamese government to refrain from administratively managing economy

 
go to top