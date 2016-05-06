saigoneers-struggle-to-survive-in-burning-heat

|
The South Meteorological Station said that temperatures usually peak between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., but the city stays baking until 7 p.m.
It is normal to see people wrapped up like ninjas.
Nguyen Van Mon, a motorcycle taxi driver said: "It's so hot that I feel dizzy. Since this morning, I've drunk three liters of water."
A construction worker told VnExpress: "I have to try my best to cope with the severe heat though some of my fellow workers have been off sick."
The meteorological station added that the UV index is at dangerous levels, hovering around nine or ten.
Many shops and restaurants spray water onto surrounding roads to cool things down.
Roads covered by leafy canopies have become an ideal shelter for employees to take a noon break under.
Le Huy, a delivery man, said: "During hot days, it feels like you're in an air-conditioned room every time you enter shady roads."
The heat wave in Saigon and other southern provinces is expected to last until the end of May.