Saigon underground parking project delayed further over planning overlap

The city had decided last year that the underground parking lot at the Tao Dan Park in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 would be built within this year, but it seems unlikely that would happen.

The latest delay has resulted from the city wanting the investor, construction firm Dong Duong Group, to make changes to its plans.

As originally planned, the Hanoi-based company was to build a 5,300-square meter parking lot with seven underground levels and three upper levels holding more than 700 cars and 400 motorbikes.

The VND900 billion ($38.7 million) project was expected to go up at the premises of the Trong Dong Theater in the park’s premises.

The investor would operate the parking lot in accordance with other commercial services and rebuild the Trong Dong Theater managed by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

Dong Duong received an in-principle approval in 2010 to build the parking lot and its project was approved in 2015.