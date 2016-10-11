Saigon under threat again as tidal flooding, rains loom

Lower areas in Ho Chi Minh City, including downtown neighborhoods, have been told to be ready for possible inundation during the next 10 days when high tides are expected.

The tides, believed to have reached an unusually high mark this year, will cause water in the Mekong and Saigon rivers to rise quickly during the period, the National Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Center said in a note on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Center said the after-effects from a low pressure zone and strong monsoon winds in the southern region are likely to cause downpours in Ho Chi Minh City between October 15 and 19.

News about the possible tidal flooding and rains comes after a historic downpour on September 26 rendered the city’s drainage system almost useless, causing flooding on at least 60 streets by up to 80 centimeters. Thousands of cars and motorbikes in basement parking lots were stuck.

The rainfall was measured at 179mm that day, the highest since at least 1975.

