VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon under threat again as tidal flooding, rains loom

By Duy Tran   October 11, 2016 | 09:36 am GMT+7
Saigon under threat again as tidal flooding, rains loom
Illustrative photo by VnExpress

The city has just recovered from the nightmarish flooding caused by heavy rains late last month.

Lower areas in Ho Chi Minh City, including downtown neighborhoods, have been told to be ready for possible inundation during the next 10 days when high tides are expected.

The tides, believed to have reached an unusually high mark this year, will cause water in the Mekong and Saigon rivers to rise quickly during the period, the National Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Center said in a note on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Center said the after-effects from a low pressure zone and strong monsoon winds in the southern region are likely to cause downpours in Ho Chi Minh City between October 15 and 19.

News about the possible tidal flooding and rains comes after a historic downpour on September 26 rendered the city’s drainage system almost useless, causing flooding on at least 60 streets by up to 80 centimeters. Thousands of cars and motorbikes in basement parking lots were stuck.

The rainfall was measured at 179mm that day, the highest since at least 1975.

Related news:

> Rain check: More downpours for Saigon in the next 10 days

> More heavy rain sends Saigon back under water

> Torrential rain causes traffic chaos in Hanoi

Tags: Saigon flooding heavy rains
 
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top