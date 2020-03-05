Saigon tracks down six sharing flight with Japanese coronavirus patient

The Vietnam Airlines flight VN814 from Siem Reap to Saigon carried 67 passengers and six crew members. One Japanese passengers in seat 33D transited in Saigon before taking another Vietnam Airlines flight to Nagoya, where he developed high fever and later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Only six passengers in the Siem Reap flight disembarked into Saigon while others only transited to depart to other countries and territories the same night.

Nguyen Tri Dung, director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control, said that among the six, one Vietnamese was taken into quarantine on Thursday morning and his/her family being closely monitored at home. Three French passengers have departed for Thailand’s Bangkok, an Australian and a Filipino have returned to their home countries.

The French, before leaving for Bangkok, stayed in a hotel on Pham Ngu Lao Street, District 1 until Wednesday night. Six hotel employees have been taken into quarantine after having close contact with the French.

Six crew members of flight VN841 have also been quarantined.

Saigon authorities are figuring out the rest’s itineraries and forming a list of people who had close contact with them to determine appropriate quarantine measures.

"HCMC’s disease prevention system has been taking quick actions to track down the people who have had close contact with these six people," said Dung.

Anyone who has had contact with the six people on flight VN814 are to call the number 08.695.77.133 to be provided necessary disease prevention measures, said the HCMC Center for Disease Control.

On flight VN814, 50 passengers had flown to the U.K.’s London after Saigon, seven to Japan’s Narita, two to South Korea’s Busan and one to the Philippines’s Manila.

The Japanese passenger, who flew to Nagoya and whose identity has not been revealed, took the connecting flight VN340 also operated by Vietnam Airlines. After landing at Nagoya Airport, the passenger showed symptoms of high fever and was taken to local hospital. He later tested positive with the virus that causes Covid-19.

The Vietnam Airlines plane used in flight VN340 then returned from Nagoya to Tan Son Nhat as flight VN341 Wednesday afternoon, with 73 passengers and 12 crew members on board. All crew members and 51 passengers entering Vietnam on the VN341 flight were quarantined. The remaining 22 passengers, all Japanese, who were transiting en route to other destinations were isolated further pending procedures for their connecting flights.

Japan has recorded 331 Covid-19 infection cases, of whom 12 died, including six in a cruise ship. Vietnam recorded 16 cases, of whom all have been discharged from hospital.

The global death toll has reached 3,286, mostly in mainland China, followed by Italy (107), Iran (92) and South Korea (35).