Saigon to reward informants for reporting illegal activities

Informant of prostitution activities will be awarded by the authority. : Kien Tuong

The money will act as an incentive to encourage groups and individuals to join the fight against crime and drugs and maintain security and order in the city, according to the district's People’s Committee.

Informants will receive from VND2-5 million for helping police to crack prostitution, human trafficking, gambling and drug cases. The same reward will be given to people who provide information related to the distribution of reactionary documents or leaflets that may harm national security.

Rewards will also be given to people who catch thieves or provide information to police regarding robberies, loan sharks, wanted criminals, illegal economic activities, unsafe food production and environmental pollution.

Funding for the plan will come from voluntary support and contributions made by agencies, businesses and individual sponsors. Chairman of District 12 Le Truong Hai Hieu told VnExpress the rewards are a token of gratitude for citizens who contribute to ensuring national security.

He said the police remain responsible for using the information they gather, but anyone who provides information deserves to be rewarded if it is verified.

“For example, if someone captures a burglary on camera, it is up to the police to arrest the thieves, but the person still deserves credit for providing the images," Hieu said .