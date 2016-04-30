Saigon to receive new ‘school of thought’: Vietnam Buddist University

Leaders carry out an inspection of the academy. Photo by giacngo.vn

The academy, now on Le Minh Xuan Street, Binh Chanh District, HCM City, was named the Van Hanh University from 1964-1975 and the Vietnam Senior Buddhist School from 1983-1997, and was founded by Elder Thich Minh Chau and Thich Tri Quang.

The academy has graduated 4000 monks and is currently training a further 1000.

Source: vbu.edu.vn



