VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon to receive new ‘school of thought’: Vietnam Buddist University

By Van Pham   April 30, 2016 | 07:10 am GMT+7
Saigon to receive new ‘school of thought’: Vietnam Buddist University
Leaders carry out an inspection of the academy. Photo by giacngo.vn

Phase one of the Vietnam Buddhist Academy will be officially opened at 8am, May 8, 2016, after four years of construction at a cost of VND180 billion ($8 million), according to a press statement from the Vietnam Buddhist University.

The academy, now on Le Minh Xuan Street, Binh Chanh District, HCM City, was named the Van Hanh University from 1964-1975 and the Vietnam Senior Buddhist School from 1983-1997, and was founded by Elder Thich Minh Chau and Thich Tri Quang.

The academy has graduated 4000 monks and is currently training a further 1000.

Source: vbu.edu.vn

 

Tags: Buddhism Vietnam Buddhist University Vietnam Buddhist Academy VAn Hanh University
 
Read more
Government to buy all fish caught offshore amid mass fish death mystery

Government to buy all fish caught offshore amid mass fish death mystery

Planning Ministry: no environment trade-off for industrial projects

Planning Ministry: no environment trade-off for industrial projects

PM proposes support measures for businesses; says no criminalization of economic relations

PM proposes support measures for businesses; says no criminalization of economic relations

First foreigner appointed to lead a Vietnam National University unit

First foreigner appointed to lead a Vietnam National University unit

Vietnam strengthens naval muscle

Vietnam strengthens naval muscle

PM-chaired meeting: Local private companies want barriers removed

PM-chaired meeting: Local private companies want barriers removed

New Zealand to give Mekong province $50,000 to battle historic drought

New Zealand to give Mekong province $50,000 to battle historic drought

Prime Minister: Scientists to investigate cause of mass fish deaths

Prime Minister: Scientists to investigate cause of mass fish deaths

 
go to top