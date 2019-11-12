VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon to plant trees along metro line next year

By Huu Nguyen   November 12, 2019 | 06:30 pm GMT+7
Saigon to plant trees along metro line next year
An artist impression of trees planted along the Metro Line 1 in Saigon. Photo courtesy of the Saigon Management Authority for Urban Railways.

Saigon will plant trees over 14 kilometers along Metro Line 1 in 2020, says a senior railway official.

Bui Xuan Cuong, director of the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways, said the tree planting project aims to enhance urban aesthetics and mitigate climate change impacts.

The trees would be planted in four sections: a 0.8 km section from Van Thanh Canal to Dien Bien Phu Street; a 3.2 km section from Saigon Bridge to Rach Chiec Bridge; a 4.4 km segment from Rach Chiec Bridge to the Thu Duc Intersection; and a 6.3 km segment from the Thu Duc Intersection to a station at the end of the metro line in District 9 and neighboring Binh Duong Province.

Saigon’s Metro Line 1, or Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro, is to run nearly 20 kilometers (12 miles) through the city’s 1, 2, 9, Binh Thanh and Thu Duc Districts, and the neighboring Binh Duong Province's Di An District.

It is now 67 percent complete and expected to begin operating in April 2021.

Dozens of trees had been felled during the metro line construction, including those on the downtown streets of Le Loi and Ton Duc Thang.

Related News:

Saigon metro lines

Saigon cuts first metro line costs by $147 million

Saigon cuts first metro line costs by $147 million

Saigon metro lines cost escalation cleared, construction not to stop

Saigon metro lines cost escalation cleared, construction not to stop

Saigon plans $292 million underground shopping complex

Saigon plans $292 million underground shopping complex

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Saigon HCMC Ho Chi Minh metro trees infrastructure environment transport
 
Read more
Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

 
go to top