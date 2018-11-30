Saigon to block roads for marathon

Traffic around the Saigon Zoo, or Thao Cam Vien, will be closed for a marathon on Sunday. Photo by Shutterstock/withGod

From noon Saturday to noon Sunday, traffic will be blocked on Nguyen Binh Khiem between Nguyen Huu Canh and Nguyen Thi Minh Khai and on Le Duan between Nguyen Binh Khiem and Dinh Tien Hoang.

From 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday traffic will be restricted at the following places: on Le Duan between Dinh Tien Hoang and Cong Xa Paris, on Pham Ngoc Thach between Le Duan and Cong Truong Quoc Te, on Vo Van Tan between Cong Truong Quoc Te and Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, on Nam Ky Khoi Nghia between Vo Van Tan and Le Duan, on Le Duan between Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Cong Xa Paris, on Dong Khoi from the beginning to Ton Duc Thang, on Ton Duc Thang between Nguyen Huu Canh and Khanh Hoi Bridge, and on Cong Xa Paris.

Also from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday all two- and three-wheel vehicles cannot use the mixed lane on Vo Van Kiet between Cao Van Lau and Ton Duc Thang. But they can use one car lane.

The Calmette Bridge parallel to Vo Van Kiet will be off-limits to all vehicles.

The 2018 HCMC International Marathon on Sunday will start from Saigon Zoo at Le Duan and Nguyen Binh Khiem corner, make its way past various landmarks before finishing at the Thu Thiem Urban Area in District 2. Participants can choose from three different distances: 42 kilometers, 21 kilometers and 10 kilometers.

The city has partnered with UpRace, a community running event, and for every kilometer the athletes run, the organizers will contribute VND10,000 ($0.43) to Newborns Vietnam Fund, which seeks to prevent neonatal mortality and promote neonatal care.