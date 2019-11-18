VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon social support employee arrested for abusing teenage inmates

By Quoc Thang   November 18, 2019 | 11:31 am GMT+7
Saigon social support employee arrested for abusing teenage inmates
The Social Support Center in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang.

An employee of a social support center in Saigon was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting at least six teenage girls at the center.

Nguyen Tien Dung, 48, coerced girls living in the Social Support Center run by the city Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to let him touch their breasts or genitalia if they wanted to smoke or visit their relatives, the Binh Thanh District police said.

He also got the girls to touch his genitals, they said.

Some of them later suffered from mental trauma, and spoke about Dung’s molestation to counsellors. At least six girls aged between 13 and 15 came forward to accuse him of abuse.

A photo of Nguyen Tien Dung on his Facebook profile. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

A photo of Nguyen Tien Dung on his Facebook profile.

Dung confessed to molesting at least two of the girls.

He is an employee of the center’s document management division, while the two girls were vagrants living in a local park who were brought to the center by authorities.

He is facing charges for molestation.

The Social Support Center in Saigon receives vagrants, beggars and homeless people. Within three months those who have families are allowed to go home while the rest are moved to shelters.

Around 700 children in Saigon have been sexually harassed, molested or abused in the last five years, according to official figures. Many of them were injured, mentally scarred, pregnant, or even killed as a result.

Vietnam recorded 1,547 child sex abuse cases in 2018, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Related News:

Children protection

Children fall off school van again in southern Vietnam province

Children fall off school van again in southern Vietnam province

Five children raped or physically abused every day in Vietnam

Five children raped or physically abused every day in Vietnam

Teacher jailed for impregnating eighth-grade student

Teacher jailed for impregnating eighth-grade student

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Saigon HCMC Ho Chi Minh molestation child abuse sexual abuse children's rights social support
 
Read more
Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

 
go to top