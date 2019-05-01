Saigon skyline dazzles to celebrate two historic days

Fireworks were shot simultaneously from the Thu Thiem Tunnel in District 2, the Dam Sen Park in District 11 and from Landmark 81 at 9 p.m Wednesday.

Fireworks explode over a glittering city, in the park in front of the Landmark 81, Vietnam's tallest building, in Binh Thanh District.

A shot taken from the fourth floor of a building near Khanh Hoi Bridge in District 4.

Thousands of people gathered at the Bach Dang Park on Ton Duc Thang Street in District 1 and along the banks of the Saigon River to enjoy the fireworks.

A father carries his child on his shoulders to give him a better view of the fireworks.

"The weather in Saigon was quite hot today. So our family decided to come to the Saigon River to watch the fireworks and get some fresh air," the husband said.

The fireworks were shot from the Landmark 81.

Many residents took photos or recorded videos of the firework displays that lasted 15 minutes.