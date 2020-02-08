Saigon searching for 67 who came from, through China

A staff at Tan Son Nhat Airport checks body temperatures of arrivals through a computer screen on January 23, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/D.T.

They arrived on an Asiana Airlines flight, Vo Thi Ngoc Thuy, deputy director of the city Department of Tourism, said.

They landed at Tan Son Nhat Airport and were allowed to leave by the police instead of being quarantined for two weeks since they were in the epidemic-stricken area.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday issued an urgent notice to relevant agencies to look for the 67 and quarantine them.

The tourism department is working closely with the immigration department to locate them.

Since Vietnam suspended all flights to and from coronavirus-hit areas in China on February 1, 40 flights a day on average have been canceled from Tan Son Nhat airport.

The airport so far has quarantined three persons suspected of being infected with the nCoV. Two of them have tested negative and results are awaited for the third.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 13 nCoV infections, including three in HCMC. Three have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Vietnam has declared the outbreak an epidemic.

The global death toll has reached 724, with 722 dying in China, one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong.