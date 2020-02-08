VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon searching for 67 who came from, through China

By Huu Cong    February 8, 2020 | 07:39 am GMT+7
Saigon searching for 67 who came from, through China
A staff at Tan Son Nhat Airport checks body temperatures of arrivals through a computer screen on January 23, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/D.T.

Authorities are looking for 67 people who had either stayed in or transited through China and arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday.

They arrived on an Asiana Airlines flight, Vo Thi Ngoc Thuy, deputy director of the city Department of Tourism, said.

They landed at Tan Son Nhat Airport and were allowed to leave by the police instead of being quarantined for two weeks since they were in the epidemic-stricken area.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday issued an urgent notice to relevant agencies to look for the 67 and quarantine them.

The tourism department is working closely with the immigration department to locate them.

Since Vietnam suspended all flights to and from coronavirus-hit areas in China on February 1, 40 flights a day on average have been canceled from Tan Son Nhat airport.

The airport so far has quarantined three persons suspected of being infected with the nCoV. Two of them have tested negative and results are awaited for the third.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 13 nCoV infections, including three in HCMC. Three have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Vietnam has declared the outbreak an epidemic.

The global death toll has reached 724, with 722 dying in China, one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Related News:

nCoV epidemic

Vinh Phuc hosts Vietnam’s 13th nCoV patient

Vinh Phuc hosts Vietnam’s 13th nCoV patient

Vietnam celebrities fined up to $1,300 over coronavirus misinformation

Vietnam celebrities fined up to $1,300 over coronavirus misinformation

New coronavirus: After Saigon, Hanoi students get extra week off

New coronavirus: After Saigon, Hanoi students get extra week off

See more
Tags: Tan Son Nhat Airport isolation coronavirus fears China Asiana Airlines nCov-hit areas
 
Read more
Vinh Phuc hosts Vietnam’s 13th nCoV patient

Vinh Phuc hosts Vietnam’s 13th nCoV patient

New coronavirus: After Saigon, Hanoi students get extra week off

New coronavirus: After Saigon, Hanoi students get extra week off

China to assist Mekong authorities to investigate record-low water level

China to assist Mekong authorities to investigate record-low water level

Two arrested carrying 45 kg of meth

Two arrested carrying 45 kg of meth

Border barracks turns quarantine zone for Vietnamese arriving from China

Border barracks turns quarantine zone for Vietnamese arriving from China

Deputy PM Vuong Dinh Hue appointed Hanoi Party Secretary

Deputy PM Vuong Dinh Hue appointed Hanoi Party Secretary

Vietnam makes China border less porous in fight against coronavirus

Vietnam makes China border less porous in fight against coronavirus

Vietnam succeeds in isolating novel coronavirus

Vietnam succeeds in isolating novel coronavirus

 
go to top