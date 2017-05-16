saigon-school-invites-children-to-sign-up-for-summer-courses

The Renaissance International School is inviting parents to register their children for summer courses, which are promised to provide the kids with indoor and outdoor activities to help them with their development and prepare them for the next academic year.

The school offers a full-time program for three to six weeks. Students will study an academic program in the morning with an emphasis on science, technology, English and math, and will engage in activities, trips and events in the afternoon that are related to their learning and allow them to apply their new skills.

Including a one-week residential trip to an eco-tourist area in the central highland province of Lam Dong, the program between June and August aims to develop the children’s love for learning by making them curious and excited about new knowledge.

Those interested can visit summer-course.