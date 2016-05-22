VnExpress International
Saigon’s luxury hotels fully booked during Obama visit

By VnExpress   May 22, 2016 | 06:24 pm GMT+7

Rooms at five and six star hotels in Ho Chi Minh City, where Obama and his delegation are expected to stay, are booked up from May 22-24, a quick check by VnExpress found.

The U.S. President and his 800-strong entourage are scheduled to visit Vietnam from May 23-25.

These hotels, all located in downtown Saigon, include the Park Hyatt Saigon, Caravelle Saigon, Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers, The Reverie Saigon, Intercontinental Asiana Saigon, Sofitel Saigon Plaza and New World Saigon Hotel.

“Our hotel has 286 rooms including 62 suites costing from VND6 million ($269)-VND350 million ($15,678) per night, but they are all fully booked,” a representative from the six-star Reverie Saigon said.

A senior manager of a five-star hotel chain in Saigon told VnExpress that a delegation from the U.S. had contacted them about four months ago. They finally agreed to book more than 100 rooms with basic security requirements after a thorough check of the location, view, structure and accommodation.

According to Dang Duy Hai, former deputy director of New World Saigon Hotel who was involved in hotel arrangements for previous visiting U.S. presidents, the U.S. gives first priority to security and safety before considering service quality.

In 2006, U.S. President George W. Bush chose to stay at the New World Saigon, but chose the Sheraton Hanoi while in the capital.

One hotel director said that The Reverie Saigon and Intercontinental Asiana Saigon have the best location and accommodation, but they all have serviced apartments. The Park Hyatt Saigon, Caravelle Saigon and Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers are well-known names but they are close to shopping malls and local residents’ houses, which is not suitable for security reasons.

The director guessed that the Park Hyatt Saigon, Sofitel Saigon Plaza and Intercontinental Asiana Saigon are the most likely hotels Obama will stay in during his trip.

