Saigon residents suffer from stinking landfill site

Occupants of the apartments in Phu My Hung urban area (District 7) have been enduring an unknown stinky odor for months. Photo by VnExpress

A foul smell emanating from a landfill site in Da Phuoc Commune, Binh Chanh District has been bothering local residents in Saigon for years, despite constant pleas to authorities for a solution.

People living along National Highway 50 connecting Binh Chanh and District 7 have to deal with the smell from thousands of garbage trucks carrying waste to the landfill site every day.

Tran Thi Bich Ngoc, a long-time resident, said the trucks reek of rotting food, and it gets worse on rainy days.

“Many people living here can’t stand the smell, and some have moved elsewhere because of it. Others have no choice and continue to endure it,” said Ha, the owner of a local grocery shop near Highway 50. Occupants of apartments in the Phu My Hung urban area (District 7) also have to endure the stench, which they describe as “terrible” from midnight till morning.

In response to hundreds of complaints, the developer of Phu My Hung has submitted petitions to the HCMC People’s Committee asking for authorities to take measures to deal with the problem.

"The odor does not linger throughout the day, but it is extremely unpleasant. Even adults aren’t able to tolerate the smell, let alone children. Many school teachers have also reported that the stench has disrupted classes,” said Tran Thi Hong Thuy, a local resident, at a residents' meeting.

Nguyen Ngoc Thiep, deputy general secretary of the HCMC Water and Environment Department, views the issue as a localized environmental problem in the south of the city. "The odor may come from waste treatment plants or crematoriums. There are also many ponds in the area, and if fish die due to disease they can kick quite a stink for a short time," Thiep said. “It’s likely to be an artificial cause rather than natural pollution”.

Chairman of District 7 Le Hoa Binh told VnExpress that he had received reports from local residents about the smell. However, the cause is as yet unknown. "We will work with management boards in residential areas and investors to find out the cause and propose a solution," Binh said.

