Saigon rail hub sharpens 2019-nCoV offensive

Suspected cases of 2019-nCov infection will be isolated and transferred directly to hospital, while a list is drawn up of all those to have come in contact with infected travelers.

Nine of Vietnam's 14 confirmed infections so far have occurred in Vinh Phuc Province in northern Vietnam, three in HCMC and one each in Khanh Hoa and Thanh Hoa in central Vietnam.

The global death toll has reached 910, with 908 in mainland China, and one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong