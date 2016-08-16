VnExpress International
Saigon proposes fines for people wearing fake helmets

By Ngoc Hau   August 16, 2016 | 11:17 am GMT+7

The public say they are victims, and it's the manufacturers that should be targeted.

Ho Chi Minh City’s People's Committee has asked the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Transport to consider slapping fines on drivers who wear fake helmets.

Market management forces in Ho Chi Minh City check helmet stalls. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Hau

The committee said that many consumers are not aware of the importance of choosing a real helmet to ensure their safety, and instead they often pick up low-cost products.

Despite the potential risks from fake helmets, there aren't any specific penalties for the people who wear them, the committee added. Traffic police can only issue fines for people who don't wear helmets and people who don't fasten the chin straps.

The idea, however, has provoked backlash from many Vietnamese citizens. They claim that the government should focus on the vendors and manufacturers of fake helmets as the wearers, in fact, are just “victims”.

Over the last few months, market management forces in Ho Chi Minh City have inspected 676 helmet stores, of which 298 were unable to produce papers to confirm the origins of their products and 182 violated rules regarding certificates, trademarks and business registration.

The city also imposed fines of VND52 million ($2,300) on 47 manufactures and destroyed some 60,000 fake helmets.

Blocked sidewalks lead to 100 road deaths in Saigon each year

helmet wearers fake helmet traffic safety
 
