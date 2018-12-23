VnExpress International
Saigon prepares New Year firework displays

By Nguyen Quy   December 23, 2018 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Phones are up to capture the fireworks show in Saigon on the Lunar New Year's Eve of 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

Vietnam’s largest city is planning a series of firework performances to ring in two New Years, one Gregorian and the other Vietnamese.

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have approved a plan for two fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve, and another six for Tet, on the Lunar New Year’s Eve.

As in previous years, the 15-minute fireworks will be set off at the Thu Thiem Tunnel that links Districts 1 and 2; and Dam Sen Park in District 11 on the midnight of January 1, to welcome 2019.

For the Lunar New Year’s Eve, which falls on February 4, the municipal government will have the fireworks shows at six locations, one of which will be a high-altitude display at the Thu Thiem Tunnel area, and the remaining five low-altitude ones at the Dam Sen Park, the Ethnic Culture Historical Park in District 9, and other locations in the outlying districts of Nha Be, Can Gio and Cu Chi. 

The city intends to use private funding for the fireworks shows.  

Tet is the biggest and most important holiday in Vietnam, a time for family reunions. It is celebrated by Vietnamese and Chinese communities around the world.

The upcoming Year of the Pig will begin on February 5. The government has approved a nine-day (February 2-10) break for the holiday.

Tags: Saigon fireworks shows Tet holiday Lunar New Year New Year 2019 Thu Thiem Tunnel
 
