Saigon police nab two foreigners for robbing Grab motorbike taxi driver

By Quoc Thang   March 25, 2017 | 07:13 pm GMT+7

The suspects, one American and the other Indian, were taken into custody just three days after the robbery.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City have arrested two foreigners who allegedly robbed a Grab driver of his motorbike after shocking him with an electroshock weapon.

The 27-year-old driver, name withheld, told the police that on Tuesday morning, his motorbike was robbed by two foreign clients who, using the motorbike taxi-hailing service, asked him to pick them up on a street in the outlying Nha Be District.

Upon arriving, the driver said he saw two foreigners waiting; one abruptly knocked him down with an electroshock weapon.

The police later identified the culprits as Ravi Barkash, 27, from India and Moon Atfri, 31, of American nationality. They swooped on two hotels in Nha Be District and District 7 on Friday, arresting the duo and finding the stolen Airblade scooter. 

Under questioning, the duo admited that they are currently unemployed and broke, prompting them to hatch the robbery plan.

After stealing the scooter, they said they had replaced its license plate, attempting to sell it later.

                                                                                            
