Saigon police nab phone-snatcher in backpacker hub

Dang Minh Thuan, 36, is held at a Saigon police station for snatching a cell phone from Filipino tourist. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

The foreign tourist, whose name has not been revealed, was walking on Cong Quynh Street in the afternoon when Dang Hung Thuan, roaming the streets on a motorbike looking for targets, snatched her phone.

A group of police officers patrolling the touristy district saw the theft take place and immediately gave chase. The 36-year-old thief was caught at the crossroads of Tran Hung Dao and De Tham streets.

The phone has been returned to the owner.

Vietnam received 151.641 visitor arrivals from the Philippines last year, up 14 percent from a year ago. As an ASEAN member, citizens from the Philippines can visit Vietnam without applying for a visa.