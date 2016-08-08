Saigon plans more crime-busting surveillance cameras

Ho Chi Minh City authorities plan to install more security cameras in what they call “crime hotspots” in a bid to beef up security, saying the current system has played a key role in reducing crime in the city of more than eight million.

Since April 2015, a 12.7 million network of surveillance cameras has been installed on streets around District 1 to crack down on robberies and tackle traffic violations. They have appeared not only “on every street in downtown Ho Chi Minh City” – in the words of authorities – but also in alleys with “complicated security” situations.

The municipal administration said in a recent directive that thanks to the network of security cameras, crime has fallen significantly in major hotspots. According to the city's police force newspaper, crime, including robberies, was down by nearly 16 percent in the first half of this year.

City hall, however, has failed to elaborate on how the security cameras have contributed to fighting crime. They also stopped short of saying how much the new network would cost the city.

Leaders have asked other districts to speed up the installation of security cameras, without spelling out which localities. District 3's administration has recently announced plans to install 600 cameras to keep an eye on any criminal activity.

The street cameras have also been employed to rein in traffic violations by detecting speeding or illegally parked vehicles. They have also also been installed on traffic police vehicles to prevent corruption.

Several popular tourism cities in Vietnam have recently installed citywide surveillance cameras in a bid to guard tourists against robberies and to crack down on traffic violations.

In July, local police in Nha Trang installed a new security camera system across the popular resort town. Since last December, the central city of Da Nang has been hooking up thousands of surveillance cameras in public places and residential areas, with locals even splitting the cost with the city.

Related news:

> Saigon calls for vigilante spirit to fight rising crime

> Iranian gang busted for alleged robbery in Vietnam