Saigon pimp for beauty queens arrested

Kieu Dai Du, 22, was arrested after HCMC police simultaneously raided two hotels in Pham Ngu Lao Ward, District 1 and Tran Hung Dao Street, District 5.

Kieu Dai Du has been arrested for allegedly pimping a luxury sex ring in HCMC. Photo by VnExpress

They said they found four couples involved in the sex trade. Among four women, one was a runner-up in a beauty pageant, the other was a TV host, and the remaining two were university students. They worked as models and actresses in HCMC.

Local reports say that Du had a three-tier system for charging clients. The premium tier fetched between $7,000-25,000 per “session,” the average tier, $1000-5000, and the lower tier, $300-1000.

According to the police, Du harbored the idea of capitalizing on beautiful women since he was an undergraduate. He frequented various forums to promote his escort service, ranging from average to premium prices.

After graduation, Vu used his job as a manager of a Vietnamese restaurant to cover up his real job. He approached young and attractive ladies in the entertainment industry online and enticed them to “hang out” with millionaires for whopping sums.

Vu also spoke to wealthy men to offer his service, which he referred to as “confidential, intimate talk” provided by beautiful ladies. He would send pictures of his “employees” for customers to choose from, using Zalo, a major communication application in Vietnam.

After choices were made, Du would organize a coffee date between a client and a girl first. If further progress was made, the client would reserve a room at a 3-star hotel or more upscale places for the “intimate talk” to take place.

If a request for a sex tour package was made, the client would have to spend tens of thousands of dollars. In addition to his commissions, Tu also received tips from the women for his service. Because his earnings were enormous, he spent a lot of money on extravagant trips, police said.

According to a member of the Hanoi Lawyers Association, since the women are all above 18 years old, their clients will receive petty fines of VND500,000 to VND1 million ($21,44-42,88).

According to Vietnam’s law on prostitution, the sex workers will be given a warning and fined VND100,000-300,000 ($4,2-12,8), while pimps and sex ring organizers can face jail terms.

How Du will be dealt with following his arrest is not known.