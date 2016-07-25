saigon-opens-its-biggest-ever-riverside-park

|
The 14-hectare (34.6-acre) park is located at 720A Nguyen Huu Canh Street, Binh Thanh District, near the Saigon River. It is the biggest public park in the city.
This VND500 billion project's design was inspired by other green spaces in big cities around the world.
The park will offer a space filled with trees, an open area and 40 public services.
A Japanese-style garden with fish and bonsai trees will also feature.
Many people have shown interest in the city's first giant public park.
A visitor named My Linh from Tan Binh District compared the park to others she has visited around the world. "It is comparable to the parks in other countries, there are many facilities for all groups of people. I am very impressed, "she said.
A bridge spans across a lotus pond with a Japanese-style landscape.
Investors said the park was built in the hope it will become a "green lung" for the city and offer people a public space to relax and have fun.
Night scene of the lake.
Sparkling fountains at night. After the soft opening ceremony, investors said it will take more time to complete some of the facilities before the official opening.
