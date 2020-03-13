Saigon man tests positive for Covid-19

The quarantine area at the Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City, March 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

The man went to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control to report that he had contacted with an infected businesswoman in Binh Thuan, according to the center.

He had a dinner and worked with the woman and her husband, both infected with Covid-19, in the south central province on March 3. The following day he returned to Saigon on a private car with three others.

On March 10, after learning about the businesswoman tested positive for the virus, he isolated himself at home. On March 12, he showed symptoms of stuffy nose and sore throat and went to the district's health center for health checks.

He was then quaratined at the health center before being taken to Cu Chi field hospital for centralized quaratine in the outlying district of Cu Chi on a specialized car.

His samples were tested at the city's Hospital of Tropical Diseases and the results came back positive for the first time on Thursday night. The samples were transferred to the Pasteur Institute of Ho Chi Minh City on Friday for double check, confirming him positive for Covid-19 the same day.

Health officials have investigated and verified those in close contact with the man to put them under quaratine and disinfected his home and neighborhood.

The businesswoman, 51, had flown from Ho Chi Minh City to New York on February 22, transiting at the Incheon International Airport in South Korea for three hours.

On February 29, she flew back from Washington D.C., transiting at the Doha International Airport in Qatar. She landed at the Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC on March 2 and took a car home to the resort town of Phan Thiet in Binh Thuan.

On March 5, she developed high fever and a cough. Four days later, she was admitted to the Binh Thuan General Hospital and placed under quarantine pending Covid-19 tests. She was confirmed positive on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the 59-year-old husband, 28-year-old son, two-year-old granddaughter, an in-law and 12-year-old neighbor boy of the woman were confirmed positive for the virus.

A day earlier, her house-help, an employee and daughter-in-law were confirmed infected.

So far, Binh Thuan has recorded nine infection cases, making it the worst hit locality in the country, followed by Hanoi with five cases. Other active cases have been reported in Lao Cai (2), Quang Ninh Province (4) in northern Vietnam, Da Nang (3), Quang Nam (2) and Thua Thien-Hue (1) in central Vietnam, and HCMC (2).

Two streets in resort town Phan Thiet in the south central Binh Thuan Province were locked down Friday after nine people in the area tested Covid-19 positive.

Vietnam has recorded 29 infection cases over the past week, according the Health Ministry's announcements, after going 22 clean days with no infections. Sixteen of the previous Covid-19 patients had been discharged from hospitals by February 26.

The Covid-19 outbreak has thus far spread to 127 countries and territories around the world, killing close to 5,000.