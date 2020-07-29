Saigon hospital stops receiving patients, hotel shuts over suspected Covid-19 cases

Security guards stand in front of the City International Hospital in Binh Tan District, HCMC, July 29, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dinh Vui.

The City International Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Tan District would not receive patients nor contractors for the duration, it announced Wednesday morning.

Two suspected Covid-19 cases, associated with City International and Cho Ray Hospital, were announced by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, pending confirmation.

A hotel opposite Cho Ray Hospital on District 11’s Nguyen Chi Thanh Street has also been put under lockdown. Having lodged one of the suspected Covid-19 cases, the hotel was disinfected Tuesday night.

It currently has five employees and 48 guests, of which four staff had direct contact with the suspected case, a visitor from Da Nang in central Vietnam, now the country's largest Covid-19 hotspot.

The remaining employee and guests have self-isolated inside the hotel. As of noon Wednesday, the hotel has been guarded by police and related security personnel. Those entering and exiting have all been requested to wear masks and sanitize their hands.

HCMC has confirmed 61 Covid-19 cases so far, all having recovered.

Vietnam has reported 446 Covid-19 cases, 77 of them active. A 99-day streak without local transmission ended on Saturday when a 57-year-old man in Da Nang was infected.

29 more cases of community transmission have been recorded since. The authorities are still identifying the source of infection.

Hanoi shut down a pizza restaurant Wednesday morning after a man working there, who returned from Da Nang recently, was suspected to be infected.