VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon hospital stops receiving patients, hotel shuts over suspected Covid-19 cases

By Huu Cong, Anh Thu, Le Phuong   July 29, 2020 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
Saigon hospital stops receiving patients, hotel shuts over suspected Covid-19 cases
Security guards stand in front of the City International Hospital in Binh Tan District, HCMC, July 29, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dinh Vui.

A HCMC hotel was locked down while a nearby hospital stopped receiving patients for three days effective Wednesday due to two suspected Covid-19 infections.

The City International Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Tan District would not receive patients nor contractors for the duration, it announced Wednesday morning.

Two suspected Covid-19 cases, associated with City International and Cho Ray Hospital, were announced by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, pending confirmation.

A hotel opposite Cho Ray Hospital on District 11’s Nguyen Chi Thanh Street has also been put under lockdown. Having lodged one of the suspected Covid-19 cases, the hotel was disinfected Tuesday night.

It currently has five employees and 48 guests, of which four staff had direct contact with the suspected case, a visitor from Da Nang in central Vietnam, now the country's largest Covid-19 hotspot.

The remaining employee and guests have self-isolated inside the hotel. As of noon Wednesday, the hotel has been guarded by police and related security personnel. Those entering and exiting have all been requested to wear masks and sanitize their hands.

HCMC has confirmed 61 Covid-19 cases so far, all having recovered.

Vietnam has reported 446 Covid-19 cases, 77 of them active. A 99-day streak without local transmission ended on Saturday when a 57-year-old man in Da Nang was infected.

29 more cases of community transmission have been recorded since. The authorities are still identifying the source of infection.

Hanoi shut down a pizza restaurant Wednesday morning after a man working there, who returned from Da Nang recently, was suspected to be infected.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

80 Chinese experts enter Vietnam on charter train

80 Chinese experts enter Vietnam on charter train

Vietnam reports three more domestic Covid-19 cases linked to Da Nang

Vietnam reports three more domestic Covid-19 cases linked to Da Nang

Da Nang outbreak linked to three more Covid-19 cases

Da Nang outbreak linked to three more Covid-19 cases

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Saigon

HCMC

Covid-19

coronavirus

community transmission

Ho Chi Minh

hospital

 

Read more

Vietnam reports nine more Covid-19 cases related to Da Nang outbreak

Vietnam reports nine more Covid-19 cases related to Da Nang outbreak

Vietnam confirms four new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam confirms four new Covid-19 cases

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Da Nang falls quiet under semi-lockdown

Vietnam mulls prolonging night-time entertainment in major cities to boost economy

Vietnam mulls prolonging night-time entertainment in major cities to boost economy

Vietnam gets $348 mln Japan loan to improve maritime patrol capability

Vietnam gets $348 mln Japan loan to improve maritime patrol capability

Hanoi pizza restaurant shut as worker suspected to have Covid-19

Hanoi pizza restaurant shut as worker suspected to have Covid-19

Da Nang records eight more Covid-19 cases

Da Nang records eight more Covid-19 cases

Quang Nam closes entertainment outlets to curb Covid-19 threat

Quang Nam closes entertainment outlets to curb Covid-19 threat

 
go to top