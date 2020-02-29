VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon extends school closure by another two weeks

By Manh Tung   February 29, 2020 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Saigon extends school closure by another two weeks
Nine-grade students attend an exam in Ho Chi Minh City in June 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Manh Tung.

HCMC has decided to keep 12th grade students away from school until at least March 8 and younger students until March 15.  

The southern metropolis was the last in Vietnam to update its school closure plan, while the other 62 cities and provinces had announced Friday to let all students from preschools to secondary schools stay home for another one or two weeks.

Most cities and provinces are going to send high schoolers or 12th graders back to school on Monday, while only some, including Hanoi, gave them another week off.

High school students and especially 12th graders have more pressure to keep up with their study plans as they have a high school graduation exam in summer. The exam was held in June in previous year but has been rescheduled for July this year.

The school closure extension came amid complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemic, now affecting 60 countries and territories and having claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

HCMC, the biggest city in Vietnam, has nearly two million students from kindergarten to continuing education and vocational training colleges.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam told at a recent government meeting that "students should return to school only when safety is ensured."

Earlier, Vietnamese cities and provinces had allowed their students to stay away from classes until the end of February, instead of going back to school on February 3 after the Lunar New Year break. Last week, HCMC authorities proposed that the government extend the school closure until the end of March.

But no government decision was made and each locality has come up with their own plans.

In HCMC, all schools have taken measures to welcome their students back if required.

They have prepared hand disinfectant and soap as guided by the Ministry of Health and some have set up body temperature scanning machines to screen those who enter and leave their premises.

The country's last Covid-19 patient out of 16 confirmed infections was discharged on February 26. Vietnam has recorded no new infections since February 13.

Vietnamese students are often given a two-week spring holiday and a three-month summer break. This is the first time more than 22 million students nationwide have such a long spring break.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Hanoi metro line director quarantined after returning from China

Hanoi metro line director quarantined after returning from China

Major Vietnam cities ramp up quarantine as coronavirus fears surge

Major Vietnam cities ramp up quarantine as coronavirus fears surge

Hanoi hotels close in droves as coronavirus hits bookings

Hanoi hotels close in droves as coronavirus hits bookings

See more
Tags: Saigon school break Covid-19 epidemic novel corornavirus Vietnam Vietnam southern metropolis
 
Read more
Britain jails man smuggling Vietnamese people in roof box

Britain jails man smuggling Vietnamese people in roof box

Hanoi metro line director quarantined after returning from China

Hanoi metro line director quarantined after returning from China

People in Vietnamese province face coronavirus stigma

People in Vietnamese province face coronavirus stigma

Hanoi extends prolonged school break by another week

Hanoi extends prolonged school break by another week

Major Vietnam cities ramp up quarantine as coronavirus fears surge

Major Vietnam cities ramp up quarantine as coronavirus fears surge

Vietnam to suspend visa-free entry for South Koreans amid coronavirus outbreak

Vietnam to suspend visa-free entry for South Koreans amid coronavirus outbreak

CDC scrapes Vietnam from list of areas suffering widespread coronavirus transmission

CDC scrapes Vietnam from list of areas suffering widespread coronavirus transmission

Asian cities urged to bolster defense against rising seas

Asian cities urged to bolster defense against rising seas

 
go to top