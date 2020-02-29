Saigon extends school closure by another two weeks

The southern metropolis was the last in Vietnam to update its school closure plan, while the other 62 cities and provinces had announced Friday to let all students from preschools to secondary schools stay home for another one or two weeks.

Most cities and provinces are going to send high schoolers or 12th graders back to school on Monday, while only some, including Hanoi, gave them another week off.

High school students and especially 12th graders have more pressure to keep up with their study plans as they have a high school graduation exam in summer. The exam was held in June in previous year but has been rescheduled for July this year.

The school closure extension came amid complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemic, now affecting 60 countries and territories and having claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

HCMC, the biggest city in Vietnam, has nearly two million students from kindergarten to continuing education and vocational training colleges.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam told at a recent government meeting that "students should return to school only when safety is ensured."

Earlier, Vietnamese cities and provinces had allowed their students to stay away from classes until the end of February, instead of going back to school on February 3 after the Lunar New Year break. Last week, HCMC authorities proposed that the government extend the school closure until the end of March.

But no government decision was made and each locality has come up with their own plans.

In HCMC, all schools have taken measures to welcome their students back if required.

They have prepared hand disinfectant and soap as guided by the Ministry of Health and some have set up body temperature scanning machines to screen those who enter and leave their premises.

The country's last Covid-19 patient out of 16 confirmed infections was discharged on February 26. Vietnam has recorded no new infections since February 13.

Vietnamese students are often given a two-week spring holiday and a three-month summer break. This is the first time more than 22 million students nationwide have such a long spring break.