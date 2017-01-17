VnExpress International
Saigon consumers can now check where their vegetables come from

By VnExpress   January 17, 2017 | 12:11 pm GMT+7

With a smartphone, they can pull up information on how the products have been grown and transported, and by whom.

Starting this week, consumers in Ho Chi Minh City can trace the source of vegetables sold at many supermarkets, just by a quick check on their smartphone.

The city’s agriculture department said that by scanning QR-coded labels on fresh produce, shoppers at major supermarket chains Co-op Mart, Big C and Aeon can find out the name of the farmer, the distributor and the product's history.

More supermarkets are expected to join later.

The initiative came amid growing concerns about food safety in Vietnam.

A similar program was launched in December by the city’s trade department to check the origin of pork at 364 outlets. The program is in the middle of a trial run.

Related news:

> HCMC to oversee high tech-guaranteed pork with CCTV

