Saigon children flounder through high tides

By Thanh Nguyen   November 16, 2016 | 03:29 pm GMT+7

Children were ferried through the treacherous streets to get to school.

saigon-children-flounder-through-high-tides

Many motorbikes broke down on the submerged Le Van Luong Street in the coastal Nha Be District in the city’s southeast while children were trying to get to school.
saigon-children-flounder-through-high-tides-1

Parents struggle to keep their bikes upright and their children dry.
saigon-children-flounder-through-high-tides-2

Truong Thi Ut carries her daughter across a flooded road as her husband pushes their motorbike with their son on the back.
saigon-children-flounder-through-high-tides-3

A schoolgirl steps down to help her mother push their motorbike through the water.
saigon-children-flounder-through-high-tides-4

A three-wheeler carries motorbikes through a flooded road for VND10,000-20,000 apiece.
saigon-children-flounder-through-high-tides-5

The road has almost turned into a river.
saigon-children-flounder-through-high-tides-6

A student tries to stay dry.
saigon-children-flounder-through-high-tides-7

Locals said high tides are drowning streets in the area on a regular basis.
saigon-children-flounder-through-high-tides-8

A woman carries her 13-month-old son across a flooded street.
saigon-children-flounder-through-high-tides-9

A motorbike falls on a flooded street.
saigon-children-flounder-through-high-tides-10

The rare supermoon on Monday night caused high tides on many coastal areas around the world. The Southern Hydro-meteorology Forecasting Center recorded tides of 1.63 meters on the Saigon River on Wednesday morning. The water will rise to 1.66 meters at 6 p.m. and reduce in the coming days, it said.

