Saigon backpacker street undergoes major makeover

More than 50 workers are hastily working on the construction of the pedestrian-only Bui Vien street, which is expected to be opened mid-July.
The entire sidewalk is beng ripped up along the 1,400-meter (1,500-yard) street. The decision to pedestrianize the backpacker street was made earlier this month in a bid to make it more appealing to both local and foreign investors. The backpacker area reportedly attracts 500 tourists per day, and 2,000 on its busiest days, earning more than VND37 billion ($1.62 million) a year.
Workers have started to install sewer pipes and undeground telecommunications cables and electricity conduits to give the street a cleaner look.
The sidewalk will be repaved with granite, an investment worth more than VND10 billion ($440,000). According to Le Minh Duc Thinh, the project’s chief engineer, there are more than 50 people working on the street from morning until late afternoon. “We have to get a move on and temporarily cover the sidewalk so that businesses can still open in the evening,” he said.
During the day, Bui Vien Street is filled with vehicles and building materials. “I know the authority ordered the construction of the walking street. It’s a bit uncomfortable walking around, but I totally understand and hope the construction will finish soon,” said Peter, a tourist from the UK.
“The construction certainly affects our business but it’s acceptable. Most of the residents here support the project and expect it to be soon completed. The tourists understand and support it too,” said Nguyen Thai Viet, a resident.
The installation of underground pips and cables is making it difficult for pedestrians to move around.
“The construction workers put a temporary cover on the sidewalk before 4 p.m. everyday so that the residents can open their businesses. They even spread canvas on the ground to make it easier for us,” said Loan, a clothing vendor.
The total investment for the project, which includes two entrances, security, sanitation and wifi, is about VND12.7 billion per year. The street is expected to be opened on July 15 from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. There will be entertainment shows from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. during the weekends.