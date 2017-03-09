VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon airport’s website hacked, no damage reported

By Doan Loan   March 9, 2017 | 06:39 pm GMT+7

The website has resumed operations after the overnight attack, which aviation officials believe was only meant as a security alert.

The website of Vietnam’s busiest airport Tan Son Nhat was hacked on Wednesday night, but has resumed normal operations, officials said.

An aviation official said the website could not be accessed on Wednesday night, when the front page was displaying a cyber security warning.

No data was stolen and the airport's information system was not damaged, the official said.

The system resumed normal operations at 10 a.m. on Thursday, but the cyber security team has also taken additional measures to protect the site.

Representatives from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam said the hacker behind the attack probably just wanted to raise an alert about the website’s security and did not intend any harm.

An official from the Southern Airport Authority said the incident had not affected the flight schedule at the international airport.

Last July, national carrier Vietnam Airlines' check-in computer system at the airport's domestic terminal was also attacked. The incident caused delays of up to 50 minutes on more than 10 flights, affecting around 2,000 passengers.

Related news:

Vietnam Airlines under cyber-attack since 2014: security group

Vietnam among 10 countries most exposed to hacking risk, report warns

Tags: Vietnam aviation cyber security
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top