Saigon airport’s website hacked, no damage reported

The website of Vietnam’s busiest airport Tan Son Nhat was hacked on Wednesday night, but has resumed normal operations, officials said.

An aviation official said the website could not be accessed on Wednesday night, when the front page was displaying a cyber security warning.

No data was stolen and the airport's information system was not damaged, the official said.

The system resumed normal operations at 10 a.m. on Thursday, but the cyber security team has also taken additional measures to protect the site.

Representatives from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam said the hacker behind the attack probably just wanted to raise an alert about the website’s security and did not intend any harm.

An official from the Southern Airport Authority said the incident had not affected the flight schedule at the international airport.

Last July, national carrier Vietnam Airlines' check-in computer system at the airport's domestic terminal was also attacked. The incident caused delays of up to 50 minutes on more than 10 flights, affecting around 2,000 passengers.

