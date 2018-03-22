S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

President Moon greets Vietnam's U23 players and coach Park Hang-seo. In his January Facebook post, he also sent “applause” to the team and the coach. Vietnam lost in the AFC U23 final to Uzbekistan after conceding a goal in the last minute of extra time. In addition to silver medals, the Vietnamese team also received the Fair Play Award at the competition. It was the first time a Southeast Asian national team has made it to the final of a continental championship, attracting attention from global football fans.

President Moon on Thursday said he was sure Vietnam would have won if it didn't snow.