S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

South Korean president Moon Jae-in (center) arrives at the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) training ground in Hanoi a few hours after he and his wife touched down in the capital for a three-day visit at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart, Tran Dai Quang. The president and first lady Kim Jung-sook showed up at the VFF field for a meeting with Vietnam’s U23 players and their South Korean coach Park Hang-seo.
Joining the South Korean president was Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
The president and Deputy PM exchanged national team shirts. In late January, President Moon posted on Facebook to congratulate Vietnam for its success at the U23 Asian Cup. “I saw real sporting spirit in the blizzard,” Moon said in a Korean post a few hours after Vietnam’s defeat to Uzbekistan. “The spirit reached its peak in the blizzard,” he said, referring to the heavy snow in Changzhou, China, which forced a long break for the snow to be cleared.
President Moon greets Vietnam's U23 players and coach Park Hang-seo. In his January Facebook post, he also sent “applause” to the team and the coach. Vietnam lost in the AFC U23 final to Uzbekistan after conceding a goal in the last minute of extra time. In addition to silver medals, the Vietnamese team also received the Fair Play Award at the competition. It was the first time a Southeast Asian national team has made it to the final of a continental championship, attracting attention from global football fans.
President Moon on Thursday said he was sure Vietnam would have won if it didn't snow.
The South Korean couple and the Deputy PM try their luck with coach Park Hang-seo.
Deputy PM Dam presents the South Korean president and first lady with signed balls.
In return, the South Korean president presents Deputy PM Dam with a ball signed by the South Korean national team.
The president, first lady and Deputy PM pose for photos with Vietnam’s U23 national team. President Moon will meet Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, Party Chief Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in the coming days.
President Moon and the first lady talk with coach Park Hang-seo. Park Hang-seo started coaching Vietnam’s U23 national football team three months before the AFC U23 Championship 2018. "In over 40 years of coaching, this is the tournament I am most proud of," said Park, who was assistant to Dutch coach Guus Hiddink during the 2002 World Cup when South Korea finished fourth, the country's biggest achievement ever.