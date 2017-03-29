Russian tourist killed in motorbike crash in central Vietnam

A Russian man was killed and his wife suffered serious injuries after crashing their motorbike into a roundabout in central Vietnam early on Wednesday morning, Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported.

Shkundenkov Maxim, 27, was driving his wife, Shkileva Evgeniya, in the tourist town of Phan Rang-Thap Cham in Ninh Thuan Province at around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday when they crashed into the roundabout and careered into a lamppost, the report said.

Both of them were rushed to Ninh Thuan General Hospital. Maxim died several hours later from a fractured skull, while his wife is being treated for head injuries.

The couple arrived in Phan Rang on Tuesday and rented the bike from a local firm.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.