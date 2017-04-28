VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Russian Navy ship group starts 5-day visit to Vietnam

By VnExpress   April 28, 2017 | 09:59 am GMT+7
Russian Navy ship group starts 5-day visit to Vietnam
The missile cruiser Varyag of the Russian navy’s Pacific Fleet. Photo by Navaltoday

The visit aims to enhance the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

A group of three ships under the Russia's Pacific Fleet arrived at a key port facility in Vietnam on Thursday as part of their 5-day visit to the country, a reminder of the increased collaboration in defense and maritime security between the two strategic partners.

The group involves the guard missile cruiser Varyag, the medium-sized sea tanker Pechnga, and the rescue tugboat Fotiy Krylov as well as 642 sailors, led by Lieutenant Colonel Alexey Yurevich Ulyanenko on-board of the three ships, reported Vietnamplus.

They arrived in Cam Ranh International Seaport, a key port facility capable of receiving foreign warships. Located in Cam Ranh Bay, a deep-water harbor in central Vietnam along the South China Sea (called East Sea in Vietnam), the port made it debut last year and has since seen visits from a number of countries, including Japan, U.S, France and China.

During the visit, the Russian officers will make courtesy call on the Vietnamese navy and the authorities in the southern province of Khanh Hoa.

The visit is expected to continue enhancing Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, including the ties in defense and navy.

Vietnam recently placed orders with Russia for six Kilo-class submarines and Su-30MK2 naval fighter-bombers in its naval modernization drive.

The country is expecting to receive two Russian Gepard frigates, set to be delivered in the second half of 2017.

Related News:
Tags: Russia Vietnam Cam Ranh visit
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top