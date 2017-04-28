Russian Navy ship group starts 5-day visit to Vietnam

The missile cruiser Varyag of the Russian navy’s Pacific Fleet. Photo by Navaltoday

A group of three ships under the Russia's Pacific Fleet arrived at a key port facility in Vietnam on Thursday as part of their 5-day visit to the country, a reminder of the increased collaboration in defense and maritime security between the two strategic partners.

The group involves the guard missile cruiser Varyag, the medium-sized sea tanker Pechnga, and the rescue tugboat Fotiy Krylov as well as 642 sailors, led by Lieutenant Colonel Alexey Yurevich Ulyanenko on-board of the three ships, reported Vietnamplus.

They arrived in Cam Ranh International Seaport, a key port facility capable of receiving foreign warships. Located in Cam Ranh Bay, a deep-water harbor in central Vietnam along the South China Sea (called East Sea in Vietnam), the port made it debut last year and has since seen visits from a number of countries, including Japan, U.S, France and China.

During the visit, the Russian officers will make courtesy call on the Vietnamese navy and the authorities in the southern province of Khanh Hoa.

The visit is expected to continue enhancing Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, including the ties in defense and navy.

Vietnam recently placed orders with Russia for six Kilo-class submarines and Su-30MK2 naval fighter-bombers in its naval modernization drive.

The country is expecting to receive two Russian Gepard frigates, set to be delivered in the second half of 2017.