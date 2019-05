Russian man Gavrilov Inor is wanted by Interpol. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Police in the central province of Quang Tri said Wednesday they caught Gavrilov Inor, 29, on Monday as he entered Vietnam from Laos.

Inor has reportedly told the police that he left Russia in 2017 and entered Turkey, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos as a tourist.

A Russian court had ordered his arrest for storing and using narcotics.