Russian man dies from drowning in Vietnam’s central coast

By An Phuoc   December 28, 2017 | 09:39 am GMT+7

He jumped into the rough sea despite warnings from rescue workers.

A Russian man died in a drowning incident on Wednesday in the resort town of Nha Trang in central Vietnam.

Vladislav Sharolov, 33, and his three friends jumped into the sea on Wednesday afternoon when a strong wave pulled them as far as 100 meters (328 feet) away from the shore before they drifted into a whirling water zone.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene just soon enough to save Sharolov’s friends but lost him.

He was found dead hours later.

According to the workers, the sea off Nha Trang Town was rough on Wednesday and they “have put up warning signs and walked along the coast to repeatedly warn people about the situation but many foreigners still swam far away from the shore.”

In recent years Nha Trang Town in Khanh Hoa Province has emerged as the apple in the eyes of many Russian visitors.

In the first 10 months of this year, 360,000 Russian tourists arrived in the resort town, up 180 percent against the same period last year, according to official data from the province’s tourism department.

Vietnam received as many as 13 million foreign visitors in 2017, the highest figure ever.

