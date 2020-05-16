VnExpress International
Russia returnee makes latest Covid-19 case in Vietnam

By Le Nga   May 16, 2020 | 06:30 am GMT+7
Russia returnee makes latest Covid-19 case in Vietnam
Doctors work in a laboratory where samples are tested for the new coronavirus at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City, April, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The Health Ministry confirmed one new Covid-19 patient Saturday morning, raising the active cases in Vietnam to 54.

The new patient is a 62-year-old Vietnamese woman in Thieu Hoa District in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa.

She flew from Russia to Vietnam on Vietnam Airlines flight VN0062, seat 53B that landed in the northern province of Quang Ninh on Wednesday. Upon arrival she was sent to a quarantine camp in Chi Linh Town of Hai Duong Province, another northern province.

Her sample was taken on Wednesday and she was confirmed positive Friday. She is now undergoing treatment at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

24 passengers on the same flight with her, all are Vietnamese citizens who were repatriated following a government program to bring home Vietnamese people living and working abroad, were confirmed positive Friday morning.

The latest case brings the nation’s total count to 314, of whom 260 have recovered.

