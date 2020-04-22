VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Russia repatriates 178 citizens from Vietnam

By Nguyen Quy   April 22, 2020 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Russia repatriates 178 citizens from Vietnam
A Russian woman spreads a towel for her child to lie down on the beach in Nha Trang, central Vietnam, February 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc.

Russia took home 178 of its nationals stranded in Vietnam by a S7 Airlines charter flight on Monday.

The aircraft took off from Cam Ranh International Airport near the central resort town of Nha Trang with tourists who had come from Tomsk and Kemerovo in Siberia and the Altai Republic, Russian news agency TASS reported.

They had been traveling in Vietnam and stranded after all flights were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 3,000 foreign tourists are stuck in Vietnam but only 11 percent of them wish to go home immediately.

Cities and provinces had been asked to report to the government about the number of foreign tourists before April 14 so that relevant agencies could liaise with foreign embassies to repatriate them.

The Thai embassy plans to send 100 people from Hanoi and HCMC by a charter flight on Wednesday.

The Philippine embassy repatriated 143 people last Saturday.

Last week more than 100 British tourists in Vietnam and Cambodia were sent home by a Vietnam Airlines flight as were more than 50 Italians stranded in Vietnam.

Vietnam prohibited entry for foreign nationals from March 22 and Vietnamese carriers suspended international flights on March 25.

The country has reported no new Covid-19 cases since last Thursday, and the current patient count is 52. There have been no deaths.

The pandemic has claimed more than 177,600 lives and spread to 210 countries and territories.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

10 million Vietnamese workers affected by coronavirus pandemic: ILO

10 million Vietnamese workers affected by coronavirus pandemic: ILO

Vietnam marks sixth morning without new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam marks sixth morning without new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam goes fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 infection

Vietnam goes fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 infection

See more
Tags: Russian tourists Vietnam Cam Ranh Airport Nha Trang repatriation flight Covid-19 pandemic coronavirus
 
Read more
Vietnam closely monitoring ‘complex’ East Sea developments

Vietnam closely monitoring ‘complex’ East Sea developments

Police prepare violation points for drivers

Police prepare violation points for drivers

Vietnam marks sixth morning without new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam marks sixth morning without new Covid-19 cases

Endangered moon bears rescued from northern Vietnam farm

Endangered moon bears rescued from northern Vietnam farm

Vietnam releases data on Internet access quality

Vietnam releases data on Internet access quality

Chinese loan sharks caught charging monthly interest of 90 percent

Chinese loan sharks caught charging monthly interest of 90 percent

Meteor shower to ignite Vietnamese sky

Meteor shower to ignite Vietnamese sky

Man failed for 11 years for bombing provincial tax office

Man failed for 11 years for bombing provincial tax office

 
go to top