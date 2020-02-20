Royal Navy ship pays northern Vietnam dock a friendly visit

Vietnamese soldiers perform a welcome ceremony for the HMS Enterprise in Hai Phong, northern Vietnam, February 19, 2020. Photo courtesy of the British Embassy in Vietnam.

HMS Enterprise, an ECHO class survey vessel with a crew of 72, arrived in Vietnam for the 10th anniversary of the U.K.-Vietnam strategic partnership, of which security and defense are key, the British Embassy in Vietnam stated.

The ship's presence would provide an opportunity to exploit the Memorandum of Understanding on hydrographic cooperation between the U.K. and Vietnam as well as strengthen the link between both countries' Navies, it added.

"[The visit] demonstrates our commitment to the security of the Asia-Pacific, visiting many countries in the region and sharing views and expertise with other navies, including Vietnam's People Navy," said British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward ahead of the visit.

While in Hai Phong, the ship’s captain and crew would meet with Hai Phong People’s Committee and High Command of Vietnam People’s Navy. It is expected to depart from Hai Phong on February 25, according to the Vietnam Ministry of Defense.