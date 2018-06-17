Rooting for an organic wonder in central Vietnam

A panoramic view of the Truong Son mountain range, home to the Ngoc Linh Mountain.

Vietnamese Ginseng (Panax vietnamensis) is grown on the Ngoc Linh Mountain, which is 2,500 meters high. The range spans three provinces - Quang Ngai, Kon Tum and Quang Nam.

One place where residents grow this ginseng for a living is in the forests in Linh Commune, Nam Tra My District, Quang Nam Province.