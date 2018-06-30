Robot Sophia to talk about Industry 4.0 in Vietnam

Attendees pose with Sophia the robot during a presentation at the "AI for Good" Global Summit in June 2017. Photo by Reuters

Sophia, the social humanoid robot with artificial intelligence (AI) developed by Hanson Robotics of Hong Kong, will be a guest speaker at an international forum in Hanoi next month.

The famous android will discuss and debate directly with the scholars on the matter and give some short speeches on the new issues of Industry 4.0, as well as challenges on development.

The robot will attend the international exhibition of Industry 4.0 as well as forum on vision and strategy breakthrough in industrial revolution 4.0 forum on July 12 and 13.

This year’s forum marks the first collaboration between Central Economy Commission and the government. It will comprise five conferences that focus on specific topics like smart cities, smart manufacturing, high tech agriculture, innovative finance and banking. Enterprises like FPT, Schneider Electrics, Bosch and Samsung will take part in the conferences.

The event will be chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Director of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Central Nguyen Van Binh. As many as 1,800 delegates, including many technology and AI experts, will attend the event.

A policy discussion with experts from international organizations like the World Economic Forum and the World Bank, along with AI specialists and ministers, will also be part of the event.

Sophia was first activated in 2015. She became the first robot to receive citizenship of a country, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017.