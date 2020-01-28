Road traffic emergency cases during Tet drop 14.5 percent

There were nearly 14,500 emergency cases related to traffic accidents during January 24-26 (the second day of the Lunar New Year), in which 40 percent required extended hospitalization for further treatment, according to the Ministry of Health. 64 people had died in traffic accidents.

The number of cases related to traffic accidents accounted for more than 13 percent of the total number of general medical examinations and emergencies.

One factor that has contributed significantly to the drop in road traffic accidents is the government's Decree 100, which took effect January 1, imposing stiff penalties for drunk driving.

Just a week after the decree took effect, many hospitals reported a sharp decrease in the number of emergency cases, as much as 50 percent in some cases.

Luong Ngoc Khue, director of Vietnam's medical service administration, said that compared to last year's Lunar New Year holiday, emergency cases related to traffic accidents, fighting, poisoning and other cases have reduced significantly.

The number of emergency cases related to fighting dropped by nearly 500 from 1,660 last year. Five people died, three less than last year.

There were 910 emergency cases revolving digestive disorders and food poisoning as of Sunday, January 26, 222 lower than the previous year. These included 236 cases of alcohol poisoning (down 45) and 221 food poisoning cases from eating homemade food (down 36).

At the medical examination and treatment facilities, more than more than 95,000 patients were treated, a 11 percent drop, year-on-year.